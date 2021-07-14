Saquon Barkley Says He Will Take All Future Endorsement Deals in Bitcoin

The Giants star announced on Anthony Pompliano's new show that he will accept only Bitcoin for all future endorsement deals.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has announced that he will be paid in 100% Bitcoin for all future endorsement deals. His announcement came during Anthony Pompliano's new YouTube show called The Best Business Show.

During the show, Saquon said that once he knew he would be drafted out of college, there would be an opportunity to create generational wealth.

"You see where you are able to go on the draft board and you know that you can break that curse in your family, of creating wealth in your family. You start thinking what can I do and what is the safest way. Obviously, I want to be more than a football player," said Barkley.

Barkley said that he wants to create generational wealth and that you can't do that with sports alone, especially when injuries are in the equation.

"When you see the KD's, the Lebrons and Bradys of the world and you want to create generational wealth, you can't do that with the sport that I play and the position that I play and coming off of injuries. When you sit out of football for a whole year you realize that this game could be taken away from you," Barkley said.

When Barkley was asked his feelings on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies he said that inflation is a problem and that he will start to take his future marketing money in Bitcoin.

"We're seeing inflation and we're learning you can't save wealth. That's why I am going to be taking my marketing money in Bitcoin."

This story is developing.