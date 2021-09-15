September 15, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
Ray Dalio: If Bitcoin Is Successful, Government Will ‘Kill It’

Ray Dalio: If Bitcoin Is Successful, Government Will ‘Kill It’

"But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a place — a value."
Author:
Publish date:

Photo by Harry Murphy/Web Summit via Sportsfile

"But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a place — a value."

Ray Dalio, the billionaire who founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, said Wednesday morning that as Bitcoin becomes more successful, U.S. government regulators will move to “kill it,” according to CNBC.

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

Speaking at the SALT conference in New York, Dalio told audiences: “I think at the end of the day if it’s really successful, they will kill it and they will try to kill it. And I think they will kill it because they have ways of killing it. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a place — a value and so on.”

Over the past year, the value of Bitcoin has more than quadrupled, surpassing a high of $60,000.

Dalio himself owns Bitcoin as part of a diversified portfolio, despite claiming that the cryptocurrency lacks any intrinsic value. “I’m no expert on it … I think diversification matters,” he said. “Bitcoin has some merit.. The real question is how much [do you] have in gold versus how much you have in bitcoin,” he said.

“I think it’s worth considering all the alternatives to cash and all the alternatives to the other financial assets. Bitcoin is a possibility,” Dalio said. “It’s an amazing accomplishment to have brought it from where that programming occurred to where it is through the test of time.”

Dalio cited the real-world application of Bitcoin in countries like El Salvador, which made the cryptocurrency legal tender on September 7. Other countries like China and India, he said, were moving in the opposite direction despite the fact that cryptocurrency has merit as an alternative to cash and other financial assets.

crypto-antimoneylaundering-compliance-regs
News

Crypto Prime Brokerage SFOX Rolls Out New Hedge Fund Product

Ray Dalio, Founder, Co-Chief Investment Officer & Co-Chairman, Bridgewater Associates on the Forum Stage during day two of Web Summit 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.
Bitcoin

Ray Dalio: If Bitcoin Is Successful, Government Will ‘Kill It’

el-salvador-bitcoin-legal-tender
Bitcoin

Bitcoin's First Week in El Salvador: App Problems and Regulatory Uncertainty

jo-1o8-ns6svD0-unsplash
News

CEO of Acorns Investing App Says Crypto Is Coming

matthew-hamilton-kbeIGiNWDaY-unsplash (2)
News

OpenSea Investigating Exec Over Potential Trading Scandal

solana logo
News

Solana Blockchain Network Facing "Intermittent Instability"

mitchell-luo-jz4ca36oJ_M-unsplash
News

Google Partners With Dapper Labs

visual-stories-micheile-ntIkr1fgGGI-unsplash (1)
News

BlackRock CIO of Global Fixed Income: 'Crypto Could Have Real Upside'

road-trip-with-raj-o4c2zoVhjSw-unsplash
News

Marvel and DC Say Artists Can’t Sell NFTs of Their Superheroes