    • October 14, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
    Search
    Subscribe
    Putin: Crypto Has 'Value'
    Publish date:

    Putin: Crypto Has 'Value'

    Putin has long disliked the dollars dominance and the use of sanctions by the U.S.
    Author:

    During an interview at an event in Moscow with CNBC Vladimir Putin said that cryptocurrencies do have value but that he isn't sure they can replace the U.S. dollar in settling oil trades. 

    Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

    Putin was asked if he thought that Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies could be used instead of the dollar for trading oil. He responded by saying it’s “too early to talk about the trade of energy resources in crypto. I believe it has value, but I don't believe it can be used to trade oil."

    He continued, saying that cryptocurrency isn't yet supported by anything other than as a basic means of payment. 

    “Cryptocurrency is not supported by anything as of yet. It may exist as a means of payment, but I think it’s too early to say about the oil trade in cryptocurrency.”

    While Putin wasn't sure that Bitcoin was ready for use in oil trades, his position on the dollar's dominance and the way the U.S. uses the global reserve was clear. 

    “I believe the U.S. makes a huge mistake in using the dollar as a sanction instrument. We are forced. We have no other choice but to move to transactions in other currencies," said Putin.

    Putin added that the U.S. has a competitive advantage with the dollar as the universal reserve currency.

    “In this regard, we can say the United States bites the hand that feeds it. This dollar is a competitive advantage. It is a universal reserve currency, and the United States today uses it to pursue political goals, and they harm their strategic and economic interests as a result.”

    Earlier in the year, Russia announced that it would no longer hold the U.S. dollar within its sovereign wealth fund. 

    Russia is a country that has experienced heavy sanctions from the U.S. Other countries that have similar issues with sanctions, like Iran, Cuba Belarus and others, have started to consider Bitcoin as a way to circumvent these issues. Iran specifically has started to mine Bitcoin in an attempt to generate more wealth while under heavy dollar sanctions from the U.S.

    While Iran's GDP is under $200 billion, Russia's is nearly $1.5 trillion. Should Russia follow a similar path in order to circumvent sanctions and the need for dollars, Bitcoin could experience a significant boost in usage. 

    Vladimir_Putin_(2017-07-07)
    Bitcoin

    Putin: Crypto Has 'Value'

    14 minutes ago
    mark_cuban
    Ethereum

    Mark Cuban: 'I Think Ethereum Has the Most Upside'

    21 hours ago
    iStock-1321137095
    News

    ViacomCBS Partners With RECUR To Build New NFT Platform

    Oct 13, 2021
    dmitry-demidko-gOHvUWwN-hE-unsplash
    Bitcoin

    United States Overtakes China in Bitcoin Mining

    Oct 13, 2021
    david-troeger-9XzyEzPAHMI-unsplash
    DeFi

    OpenSea Halts Trading On NFT Project, Leaving Worries Of Regulation

    Oct 13, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    ARK-Logo-Black-1020x540-1
    Bitcoin

    ARK Invest May Buy Canadian Bitcoin ETFs Instead of Waiting for SEC

    Oct 13, 2021
    Coinbase logo under a magnifying glass.
    News

    Coinbase To Build NFT Marketplace

    Oct 12, 2021
    Ben Cruikshank (1)
    News

    RIA Platform Offering Advisors Bitcoin Exposure

    Oct 12, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    2560px-Wix.com_website_logo.svg
    News

    Wix To Accept Crypto Payments Through BitPay Partnership

    Oct 12, 2021