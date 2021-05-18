Anthony Pompliano Announces New Pizza Brand That Gives Profit to Bitcoin Developers

Anthony Pompliano, a popular influencer in the crypto community, has announced a new pizza chain called Bitcoin Pizza.

Users can order pizza on the new company's website. Then, a local pizzeria will make and deliver the pizza in a Bitcoin Pizza box. Profits will then be donated straight to the Human Rights Foundation Bitcoin development fund.

Purchases of pizza on the Bitcoin Pizza platform will now directly fund the development of the cryptocurrency. This announcement comes four days before the anniversary of Laszlo Hanyecz's famous pizza purchase with Bitcoin in 2010. Laszlo's purchase was a historical moment for Bitcoin as it showed that a real-world product or service could be bought using Bitcoin.

Laszlo purchased the pizza with 10,000 Bitcoins, making it the most expensive pizza the world has ever seen. Pizza on the site can only be purchased with fiat, though this is intentional as the money will just be spent on development costs rather than be held for appreciation.

Some of the pizza options on the new site include Laser Eyes (pepperoni), Satoshi's Favorite (pineapple and ham), No Keys, No Cheese (plain) and others.

Pizza from Bitcoin Pizza will be available as soon as this Saturday in Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Miami, Chicago, Austin, Housten, Seattle, San Francisco and Las Angeles.

The Human Rights Foundation Bitcoin fund launched to support Bitcoin as a way to help dissidents in oppressive regimes, societies facing increased inflation or those facing aggressive financial surveillance.