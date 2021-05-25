Polygon's MATIC Token Eyes Retest of Record Highs

TheStreet home
Polygon's MATIC Token Eyes Retest of Record High

MATIC's quick recovery from Sunday's low has strengthened the bullish technical setup.
MATIC's quick recovery from Sunday's low has strengthened the bullish technical setup.

Outlook

  • MATIC's daily chart shows bullish bias and scope for a rally to the record high of $2.70. 
  • A close below $0.74 would turn the table in favor of the bears, although that looks unlikely as of now. 
  • The cryptocurrency remains vulnerable to bitcoin's price swings. 

MATIC, the native token of made-in-India Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution Polygon, is taking a breather following Monday's 63% rise to $1.98. 

However, the overall price structure remains bullish, indicating scope for a re-test of record highs. 

Higher low

MATIC is currently trading near $1.62, having tanked from $2.70 to $0.74 in the six days, starting from May 18 to May 23, according to data provided by TradingView. 

The quick recovery has put in a higher low, a bullish pattern, on the daily chart. 

MATIC has printed a series of higher lows and higher highs since December, and the latest recovery from $0.74 has further solidified the bullish setup. 

Bullish candlestick pattern

MATIC jumped 63% on Monday, confirming the reversal higher signaled by Sunday's bullish hammer candle. 

Hammers comprise of long wicks at least twice the length of the candle body. The wick represents bear exhaustion/dip-demand and is considered an early sign of bullish reversal. 

Chart traders typically wait for a confirmation in the form of an uptrend on the following day before hitting the market with bids. 

High-volume reversal

Trading volumes spiked on Monday, validating the reversal higher. A high-volume rally is said to have legs. 

Monday's buying volume (green bar) on Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, was the biggest since December 2017. 

Indicators have again aligned in a more bull-friendly manner. For example, the RSI (relative strength index) is showing a positive bias with an above-50 reading instead of the overbought reading seen a week ago. 

All things considered, the cryptocurrency looks set to challenge the record high of $2.70 hit earlier this month. 

The bias would turn bearish if prices close below $0.74 (Sunday's low), violating the bullish higher lows structure. Such a move could be seen if there is a fresh sell-off in bitcoin. 

This is a guest post. Investing in cryptocurrencies is speculative and investors should carefully conduct all research and diligence before making trades.

