Polygon's MATIC Token Eyes Retest of Record Highs

MATIC's quick recovery from Sunday's low has strengthened the bullish technical setup.

Outlook

MATIC's daily chart shows bullish bias and scope for a rally to the record high of $2.70.

A close below $0.74 would turn the table in favor of the bears, although that looks unlikely as of now.

The cryptocurrency remains vulnerable to bitcoin's price swings.

MATIC, the native token of made-in-India Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution Polygon, is taking a breather following Monday's 63% rise to $1.98.

However, the overall price structure remains bullish, indicating scope for a re-test of record highs.

Higher low

MATIC is currently trading near $1.62, having tanked from $2.70 to $0.74 in the six days, starting from May 18 to May 23, according to data provided by TradingView.

The quick recovery has put in a higher low, a bullish pattern, on the daily chart.

MATIC has printed a series of higher lows and higher highs since December, and the latest recovery from $0.74 has further solidified the bullish setup.

Bullish candlestick pattern

MATIC jumped 63% on Monday, confirming the reversal higher signaled by Sunday's bullish hammer candle.

Hammers comprise of long wicks at least twice the length of the candle body. The wick represents bear exhaustion/dip-demand and is considered an early sign of bullish reversal.

Chart traders typically wait for a confirmation in the form of an uptrend on the following day before hitting the market with bids.

High-volume reversal

Trading volumes spiked on Monday, validating the reversal higher. A high-volume rally is said to have legs.

Monday's buying volume (green bar) on Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, was the biggest since December 2017.

Indicators have again aligned in a more bull-friendly manner. For example, the RSI (relative strength index) is showing a positive bias with an above-50 reading instead of the overbought reading seen a week ago.

All things considered, the cryptocurrency looks set to challenge the record high of $2.70 hit earlier this month.

The bias would turn bearish if prices close below $0.74 (Sunday's low), violating the bullish higher lows structure. Such a move could be seen if there is a fresh sell-off in bitcoin.

This is a guest post. Investing in cryptocurrencies is speculative and investors should carefully conduct all research and diligence before making trades.