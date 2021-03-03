NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
PayPal is Reportedly Making a Crypto Acquisition

The payments giant is negotiating a deal for storage startup Curv.
PayPal is in talks to acquire Curv, an Israeli startup that specializes in cryptocurrency storage methods, according to multiple news reports citing unnamed sources. 

The Curv deal could be worth between $200 and $300 million, according to Israeli technology news site Calcalist, which broke the news. It cited a source familiar with the talks. 

CoinDesk independently reported that the deal was being done for $500 million, attributing it to a person in the same market segment as Curv.  

Bloomberg confirmed talks were ongoing, but its anonymous source said they were in the early stages and could yet "fall apart."

Curv and PayPal did not comment on the reports. 

Curv develops custody technology aimed at institutions that relies on so-called multi-party computing. The method is an alternative to the current industry standard of "cold storage," which offers security at the expense of speed. 

The company was founded in 2018 and has raised $29.5 million from investment firm Franklin Templeton, the venture arm of German bank Commerzbank, Coinbase Ventures and others.  

An attempt by PayPal to acquire Curv would be consistent with earlier reports about its approach to crypto storage. PayPal tried to buy the crypto custody firm BitGo last year, but talks reportedly broke down by December, Fortune reported at the time. PayPal offered $750 million in cash for the custodian, according to CoinDesk.

The payments giant launched cryptocurrency trading for its US customers in October, reporting a surge in usage. It's in the process of bringing the service to its Venmo payments app.

