Skip to main content
Paraguay Lawmakers Rejects Presidential Veto on Bitcoin Mining

Paraguay Lawmakers Rejects Presidential Veto on Bitcoin Mining

Senators hope increased taxation and formalization will allow the nascent industry to thrive.

Senators hope increased taxation and formalization will allow the nascent industry to thrive.

On Wednesday, 33 senators in Paraguay's legislature rejected a presidential veto issued by President Mario Abdo Benitez, who opposes the country's first Bitcoin mining legislation on the grounds that it is energy-intensive and likely to jeopardize the South American country's economic future.

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

The legislation establishing a regulatory framework for Bitcoin mining was approved this summer by Paraguay's legislature, but President Benitez objected to the high energy consumption and low employment benefits linked to Bitcoin mining and consequently vetoed the landmark bill.

Now, the bill may be the subject of debate between the presidency and legislature, as senators like Enrique Salyn Buzarquis argue it is “better to formalize” crypto in the Latin American country to reap the tax benefits, and congressman Daniel Rojas claims the emerging industry could yield “new forms of employment."

Lawmakers are hoping to capitalize on Paraguay's abundant, cheap electricity, which would allow the country to become a haven for Bitcoin mining. Foreign companies are already taking notice, like Canada's Bitcoin farming company Bitfarms already eyeing a move.

Given the disagreement, the bill will advance to Paraguay’s Chamber of Deputies where it will be debated before a decision is made.

AdobeStock_395856169 (1)
Bitcoin

Paraguay Lawmakers Rejects Presidential Veto on Bitcoin Mining

By Sabrina Toppa
Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong at Techcrunch Disrupt SF 2018.
News

Blockchain Company Sues Coinbase for Patent Infringement

By Sabrina Toppa
Mostra_di_Frida_Kahlo_al_Mudec_di_Milano_3_maggio_2018_(4)
News

Did Someone Burn A Frida Kahlo Drawing to Mint 10,000 NFTs?

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_504573601 (2)
News

South Korean Police: Interpol Has Issued A Red Notice for Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_484685856_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Nexo Targeted by Eight States in String of Lawsuits

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_181355366
News

Australia's Central Bank Digital Currency Pilot to Be Completed By Mid-2023

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_486079583
News

Chief Metaverse Officers Are All the Rage. But Are They Just Hype?

By Sabrina Toppa
Close-up of a physical Ethereum coin on a bunch of fiat coins.
Ethereum

Vitalik Buterin Hopes Zcash and Dogecoin Will Switch to Proof-of-Stake Soon

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_314698291_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Buttcoin to the Rescue: Redditors Mock Crypto

By Sabrina Toppa