Panama To Join El Salvador and Paraguay in Bitcoin Adoption?

The trend of Bitcoin adoption in Latin America has spread to El Salvador, Paraguay and now Panama.
The trend of Bitcoin adoption in Latin America has spread to El Salvador, Paraguay and now Panama.

Panamanian Congressman, Gabriel Silva, had comments on El Salvador's move to adopt Bitcoin as a currency today on Twitter and called for Panama to do the same. 

Silva said that Panama cannot be left behind and that the country must support cryptocurrency to be a hub of technology and entrepreneurship. 

"This is important. And Panama cannot be left behind. If we want to be a true technology and entrepreneurship hub, we have to support cryptocurrencies We will be preparing a proposal to present at the Assembly. If you are interested in building it, you can contact me."

Silva's comments were in direct response to a tweet from El Salvador's President, who is now pushing a bill through the country's congress to make Bitcoin legal tender.

Silva marks the next Latin American politician to join the trend of adoption in the region, following the President of El Salvador and a Congressman from Paraguay. 

Bitcoin

