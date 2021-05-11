Palantir To Accept Bitcoin Payments, May Hold BTC on Balance Sheet

Palantir's CFO said "the short answer is yes" when asked if the company would hold Bitcoin.

Palantir Technologies, a company that specializes in data analytics and software, (PLTR) has announced during its earnings call that it will begin accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment and that it may begin holding the crypto on its balance sheet.

During the call, an investor asked "could you ever see Palantir having Bitcoin or any other type of cryptocurrency on its balance sheet?"

In response, Palantir's CFO, David Glazer said, "The short answer is yes. We're thinking about it and we've even discussed it internally. If you take a look at our balance sheet there's $2.3 billion in cash at quarter-end including $151 million in cash flow in Q1. So it's definitely on the table from a treasury perspective as well as other investments as we look across our business and beyond."

Glazer continued, saying that the company is already accepting payments in Bitcoin.

"On the other side of that, in terms of accepting Bitcoin from our customers, we do accept it as a form of payment. We're open for business there."

Palantir now joins Tesla (TSLA), MicroStrategy (MSTR), Square (SQ) and others on a growing list of companies that are accepting and holding Bitcoin. The trend has led some to speculate on who may follow suit. Companies like Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), Google (GOOGL) and others have all been questioned on their potential for such an investment as the crypto-community awaits the next large buyer.