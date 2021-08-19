Cade Cunningham Partners With BlockFi, Will Be Paid Sign-on Bonus in Bitcoin

A press release has revealed that basketball star Cade Cunningham and the crypto company BlockFi have formed an exclusive partnership. Cunningham was the number one overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and will be paid a bonus for the partnership in Bitcoin.

As part of the partnership, Cunningham will collaborate with BlockFi on educational videos, exclusive interviews, promotional giveaways, and more to raise awareness about cryptocurrency.

Cunningham added the classic laser eyes to his Twitter profile shortly after the announcement.

Cunningham has said that he is excited to diversify his portfolio, manage his cryptocurrency and educate future generations about financial wellness.

"I'm excited to partner with BlockFi to really diversify my portfolio and manage my crypto assets; especially as they become more important in personal finance. For me, it's not just about setting up myself for financial success long-term but also to educate future generations on financial wellness."

Cunningham also said that cryptocurrency can provide greater financial inclusivity to those that still don't have access to reliable savings options.

"In communities across the U.S. and around the world, many hardworking people still don't have access to cost-efficient, reliable options to save and invest. What interested me in cryptocurrencies, and BlockFi in particular, was their ease of use, democratic and consensus underpinnings, and ability to evolve over time to meet the changing needs of financial consumers, myself included."

BlockFi's CEO, Zac Prince, said that he believes Cunningham is the future of basketball and that BlockFi is excited about his interest in cryptocurrency as they believe it is the future of finance.

"Anyone who watched a minute of Cade's career thus far knows he is the future of basketball. What excites us is his interest in and commitment to cryptocurrencies, which we believe are the future of finance. Cade is using his platform to educate basketball fans about the importance and potential of cryptocurrencies. That should be lauded, and BlockFi will support him every step of the way."