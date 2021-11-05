Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Subscribe
    New York City's Mayor To Get His First Three Paychecks in Bitcoin
    Publish date:

    New York City's Mayor To Get His First Three Paychecks in Bitcoin

    It's part of his aim to make New York a "crypto-friendly city."
    Author:

    It's part of his aim to make New York a "crypto-friendly city."

    Eric Adams, New York City's recently-elected mayor, announced on Thursday that he would accept his first three salary payments in Bitcoin. The move illustrates the politician's interest in making New York City "a center of the cryptocurrency industry." 

    Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

    Adams' pledge was a response to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's Twitter statement that he would accept his next paycheck in Bitcoin.

    On a Twitter thread, Suarez congratulated New York City's mayor-elect and encouraged "friendly competition" between the two cities of Miami and New York, both of which are vying to become crypto capitals.

    It was not immediately clear how Adams intends to accept Bitcoin payments. New York does not yet have the capability of sending payments via Bitcoin, however, Adams' office clarified that the mayor-elect will use an exchange to convert his salary into Bitcoin. 

    This week, Adams also told Bloomberg that it was incumbent for New York City to become an attractive destination for crypto talent, "“because we can’t have a one-sided city where certain groups and areas are doing well.” He stressed that the city needed to build a pipeline of talent for the crypto industry. 

    Brooklyn has already seen a 356% increase in tech startups over a decade, Adams said, and the mayor-elect has been aggressively talking to tech leaders from Israel and America to better serve the market.

    “This is the Empire State, and we’re going to build empires,” Adams told Bloomberg Television.

    Nancy_Pelosi_and_Eric_Adams_at_the_Speaker's_Balcony_(cropped)
    Bitcoin

    New York City's Mayor To Get His First Three Paychecks in Bitcoin

    12 seconds ago
    aksh-yadav-bY4cqxp7vos-unsplash
    DeFi

    Faze Technologies Will Bring Cricket NFTs To FLOW

    Nov 3, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    chris-liverani-dBI_My696Rk-unsplash
    News

    CoinRoutes Raises Oversubscribed Series B Round

    Oct 29, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    coinbase logo
    News

    Coinbase Hires Investment Bank Vet to Head New Institutional Unit

    Oct 27, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Mavs_Logo
    News

    Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks Partner With Voyager Crypto Broker

    Oct 27, 2021
    fatf-vasp-guidance
    News

    Compliance Experts On What To Expect From New FATF VASP Guidance

    Oct 27, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    brandon-mowinkel-3_JwPJwq6CI-unsplash
    DeFi

    Inside The Battle for MLB NFTs

    Oct 27, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    gbtc-bitcoin-exposure-q2
    Bitcoin

    Bitcoin Price Falls Below $59,000

    Oct 27, 2021
    BN-WK335_MCWILL_G_20171201184021
    News

    FDIC Chair: 'Goal to Provide a Path for Banks to Custody Crypto'

    Oct 26, 2021