New York Approves Moratorium on Bitcoin Mining

This month, the New York State Senate voted to pass a two-year moratorium on mining Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency. It is now up to New York governor Kathy Hochul to veto or sign the bill into law.

The two-year ban will prevent new miners from opening or renewing mining operations in the state, and stop mining operations powered by the energy-guzzling proof-of-work method to continue in the state. The legislation also stops existing miners from pursuing higher energy-consuming methods in their Bitcoin mining operations.

Thirty-six senators voted in approval of the bill, while 27 voted against it, following an April approval in the New York State Assembly for the moratorium.

According to the bill, it will still be possible to run crypto mining operations relying on renewable power as well as proof-of-stake, a less energy-intensive cryptocurrency consensus mechanism for blockchains. Currently, the two largest cryptocurrencies are run on a proof-of-work mechanism, with Ethereum moving toward proof-of-stake later this year.

However, until that happens, lawmakers are increasingly fixated on the high environmental costs of Bitcoin mining. According to Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, the yearly electricity use of Bitcoin amounts to that of the 32nd-largest country in the world.