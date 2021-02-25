NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
MicroStrategy Vows to Continue Bitcoin Buying Spree After $1 Billion Bet

MicroStrategy Vows to Continue Bitcoin Buying Spree After $1 Billion Bet

The company now holds over 90,500 BTC.
Author:
Publish date:

Bermix Studio, Unsplash

MicroStrategy announced it had allocated $1 billion to Bitcoin last week, acquiring 19,452 BTC. It bought the Bitcoin at an average price of $52,765 per coin. 

The firm raised funds for its latest purchase through a bond offering, which had to be boosted in size. It offered investors a 0% coupon bond to raise up to $1.05 billion in order to buy more Bitcoin. 

Shares in MicroStrategy rose as high as 13% in trading following the announcement, according to Bloomberg. The price of Bitcoin also rebounded to around the $50,000 mark following a steep drop on Feb. 23 to as low as $45,459, according to Messari data. 

Bitcoin price Feb. 22-25, 2021.

Bitcoin's price fell as low as $45,459 and rebounded following the MicroStrategy announcement.

MicroStrategy now holds 90,531 Bitcoin, worth about $4.5 billion at today's prices. It has spent $2.17 billion buying those assets, meaning it has doubled its money since pursuing its strategy last summer. 

The firm's chief executive Michael Saylor said in a statement "acquiring and holding bitcoin" is one of the firm's two major corporate strategies. The other being growing its original business of enterprise analytics software. 

Saylor said the company will continue to seek Bitcoin acquisitions for its balance sheet using its own cash, or by raising funds from investors through new debt or equity. 

"We will continue to pursue our strategy of acquiring bitcoin with excess cash," he said. 

MicroStrategy's announcement comes after payments firm Square revealed it added $170 million in Bitcoin to its balance sheet in a regulatory filing. Square has now spent $220 million on the cryptocurrency.  

Image of physical Bitcoin against US 100 dollar bill.
Bitcoin

MicroStrategy Vows to Continue Bitcoin Buying Spree After $1 Billion Bet

Jack Dorsey at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2012
Bitcoin

Square's Largest Revenue Source is Selling Bitcoin

Photo of US Treasury Department building.
Bitcoin

US Treasury Secretary Yellen Backs Digital Dollar Research

Photo of Toronto Stock Exchange building.
Bitcoin

$421 Million Flows to North America's First Bitcoin ETF In Two Days

Photo of Nvidia GTX 750 graphics card.
Ethereum

Nvidia Enters Ethereum Mining Market with New Chip

Photo of hand holding Coinbase debit card.
Bitcoin

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Could Be Worth $100 Billion After IPO

Image of physical Bitcoin against a trading screen.
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Price Sets New Record Above $50,000

Crowds at Shibuya crossing, Tokyo.
Bitcoin

Japan's Largest Brokerage Expands Crypto Services with Joint Venture Plans

The Oval Tower in Amsterdam, occupied by German financial giant Deutsche Bank.
Bitcoin

Deutsche Bank to Offer Crypto Custody