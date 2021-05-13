TheStreet home
MicroStrategy Buys The Bitcoin Dip

MicroStrategy has announced that it has purchased an additional $15 million worth of Bitcoin at an average price of $55,387. 

Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy's CEO and founder, announced the move on his Twitter account. He said the company had purchased another 271 Bitcoin.

He noted that the company now owns 91,850 Bitcoin. The Bitcoin cost the company $2.2 billion for an average price of $24,403. The company's Bitcoin is now worth $4.6 billion. 

Last night, Elon Musk announced via Twitter that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin for its products due to the level of energy consumption required for mining. 

At the time of his tweet, Bitcoin was hovering around the $54,000 mark, but it then proceeded to drop as low as $46,400 before returning up to $50,000.

This story is developing.

