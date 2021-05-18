MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin After Tesla Drops It

Tesla's move to stop accepting Bitcoin over environmental reasons caused its price to dip, giving MicroStrategy a buying opportunity.

Michael Saylor announced on his Twitter that MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 229 Bitcoin for $10 million at the average price of $43,663.

As of today, MicroStrategy now owns 92,079 Bitcoin that it has purchased for the average price of $24,450. MicroStrategy has spent $2.25 billion to acquire this Bitcoin and it is now worth $4.15 billion.

The company's move represents a continued commitment to Bitcoin as the public company that holds the most of the asset. Tesla holds the second-largest quantity of Bitcoin of any public company with 43,200, followed by Square with only 8,027.

MicroStrategy's dedication to Bitcoin has weathered several dips during this bull run and it has purchased more of the crypto in almost every opportunity.

While MicroStrategy is the largest Bitcoin holder of public companies, it is dwarfed by other private ones, like Grayscale and Block.one.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust owns 654,885 Bitcoin to back up the shares of its trust. Block.one, a private blockchain company that was behind the creation of the EOS.IO protocol, owns approximately 140,000 Bitcoin.

This story is developing.