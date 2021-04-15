Miami-Dade May Let Residents Pay Taxes in Bitcoin

A new proposal from South Dade's District 8 commissioner, Danielle Cohen Higgins, calls for a task force to look into the viability of letting residents pay their taxes in cryptocurrency.

Residents of the county would then be able to pay for taxes, services and fees with Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum.

In making its case to the mayor, the resolution cites the growing increase in use of cryptocurrencies in the US and their adoption by private companies as forms of payment, either directly or indirectly.

The resolution noted that the task force would also analyze crypto initiatives taken by other state or national governments.

"In conducting its review, and without limitation to the generality of the foregoing, the Task Force shall also review and analyze efforts undertaken by other local, state, or national governments with regard to cryptocurrencies."

The task force will be comprised of 13 members appointed by the board, each with at least five years experience in cryptocurrency, financial, banking, business development or cybersecurity industries.

The proposal continued by saying that "The Task Force shall be representative of the community-at-large and should reflect the gender, racial, ethnic, and cultural makeup of the community."

The new Miami-Dade proposal follows strong initiatives already taken by the City of Miami Mayor, Francis Suarez, who has advocated for the growing adoption of blockchain systems in cryptocurrency in the city. On February 11, 2021, the City of Miami enacted a resolution to allow its employees to choose to receive all or a portion of their compensation in Bitcoin as well as allowing the city itself to take payments in Bitcoin.

Miami-Dade's new resolution follows in the footsteps of the Cities interest in cryptocurrency as a way to attract business, but also make things more efficient. The move by Miami-Dade represents a growing trend of cryptocurrency adoption for the whole Miami Metropolitan Area.