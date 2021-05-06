TheStreet home
Metromile Car Insurance Provider To Adopt Bitcoin, Will Pay Claims in Crypto

Metromile will purchase $10 million of Bitcoin and users can now pay their premiums in crypto and receive claims in crypto.
The leading digital insurance platform will now allow policyholders to pay for insurance in Bitcoin. The company will also now be able to pay insurance claims out in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. 

Metromile represents the first car insurance provider to make such a move, giving its clients more flexibility in payment options. 

The company announced via a press release that it would also purchase $10 million worth of Bitcoin to hold and also help facilitate claims payments in the crypto.

The company said in its statement that it believes "allowing cryptocurrency payments will support its commitment to fairer insurance and promote financial resilience for policyholders as cryptocurrency becomes mainstream and a more significant portion of consumers’ assets."

Metromile's CEO, Dan Preston, said that the company wants to give drivers control over how they want to pay for insurance. 

“Metromile gives drivers control over how they want to pay for insurance. We started by giving drivers an opportunity to save 47% a year by paying per mile, and now we want to offer people the flexibility to pay and be paid how they want."

Bitcoin

