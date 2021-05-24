Marathon Digital Holdings to Transition to 70% Carbon Neutral Mining

Marathon Digital Holdings, a large Bitcoin mining company, has announced that it will create new mining centers that will bring the company to 70% carbon neutral.

Marathon is one of the largest mining companies in the world and it has now entered into a binding letter of intent to build a new mining facility that will more environmentally friendly power sources.

Marathon has entered the letter of intent alongside Compute North, another mining company that provides hosting solutions. Compute North will host 73,000 of Marathon's previously purchased Bitcoin miners as part of a new 300-megawatt facility in Texas.

Marathon's CEO, Fred Thiel, said the two companies have been long-time partners and that the agreement will set up Marathon to be one of the most environmentally conscious Bitcoin miners in the U.S.

“This agreement sets us on a clear path to becoming one of the largest, most efficient, and most environmentally conscious Bitcoin miners in North America. Additionally, the structure of this agreement is highly advantageous as it allows us to have the necessary infrastructure for our miners built without the capital expenditure, and it provides us with the flexibility to explore alternative locations, should we require them, while mitigating the risk of price increases."

This story is developing.