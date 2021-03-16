JPMorgan: Retail Bitcoin Buying Grows as Institutional Purchasing Slows

The proportion of Bitcoin being bought by retail investors is growing compared to the percentage acquired by institutions, according to JPMorgan analysis published March 12.

The analysis by JPMorgan strategist Nikolas Panigirtzoglou shows that retail investors have bought around 187,000 Bitcoin this quarter compared to the 173,000 acquired by institutions. This compares to 205,000 BTC bought by retail traders last quarter compared to 307,000 units acquired by institutions.

JPMorgan used Square and PayPal data to estimate purchases by retail investors. It used announcements by institutions, Bitcoin futures trading and other data to approximate institutional purchases.

"While the bitcoin flow picture was dominated by institutional investors during Q4 2020, the flow picture has been more equally balanced between retail and institutional investors in the current quarter echoing Q3 2020," the JPMorgan analysis said.

The picture is more stark when denominated in dollar terms. In the current quarter, retail and institutional Bitcoin buys are nearly equal, at $7.5 billion each. In the previous quarter, institutional buys were about 60% greater than retail purchases, at $6.2 billion compared to $3.9 billion. In the quarter before that, purchases again were nearly at parity, at $2.2 billion for retail and $1.9 billion for institutional.

Panigirtzoglou last month wrote in a note to clients that Bitcoin liquidity was declining compared to gold and major equity indices like the S&P 500, opening the door to greater volatility. Small inflows or outflows to the cryptocurrency would have a bigger impact on the price, he wrote.

Growing retail interest in Bitcoin comes as stimulus checks worth $1,400 each are landing in American bank accounts as part of the Biden administrations $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief deal.

A survey by brokerage Mizuho Securities shows that two in five Americans intend to use the stimulus money to invest in Bitcoin or stocks. Some 60% of the surveyed investors intended to buy Bitcoin, Decrypt reported.

Mizuho estimates that $40 billion of the $380 billion in stimulus checks could flow into Bitcoin, adding up top 3% of the cryptocurrency's market value.