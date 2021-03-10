JPMorgan Plans Structured Product for Crypto Exposure

JPMorgan is developing a way for its clients to gain indirect exposure to cryptocurrency prices, according to regulatory filings it has lodged with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, The Block reported.

The structured product would comprise a basket of 11 stocks of U.S. listed companies with business related to cryptocurrencies.

JPMorgan would not buy or hold cryptocurrencies directly due to issuing the structured product.

The basket of stocks includes business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, which has over 90,000 Bitcoin in its corporate treasury; payments firm Square which holds about Bitcoin on its balance sheet and derives most of its revenue from Bitcoin trading; Graphics-card maker Nvidia, whose products are used to mine Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

The largest components of the basket are MicroStrategy, with a weighting of 20%; then Square at 18%; and Nvidia and Riot Blockchain with 15% apiece.

The note will be priced on March 31 and will have a final value on May 2. This means the value of the basket must have risen between those dates in order for a holder of the note to profit. The note also carries a 1.5% deduction, which is taken before any returns are distributed to holders.

The cryptocurrency-linked product is one of JPMorgan's thematic Insight Notes. It has issued notes designed for exposure to 5G, coronavirus recovery and renewable energy.

The new JPMorgan product demonstrates Wall Street's growing responsiveness to customer demand for cryptocurrency exposure. New exchange-traded funds for Bitcoin have seen surging volumes, while funds capturing the activity in the decentralized finance space have also boomed.