Skip to main content
Jack Dorsey Launches Legal Defense Fund to Protect Bitcoin Developers

Jack Dorsey Launches Legal Defense Fund to Protect Bitcoin Developers

The fund is fighting "multi-front litigation" that harms Bitcoin development.

The fund is fighting "multi-front litigation" that harms Bitcoin development.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Wednesday he was launching the Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund to protect embattled Bitcoin developers from lawsuits and threats that imperil their ability to develop new projects on the Bitcoin network.

Pointing to a wave of "multi-front litigation" that harms Bitcoin development, the Fund promised to extend legal support to anyone forced to yield to protracted legal fights over their work on Bitcoin. 

"The Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund is a nonprofit entity that aims to minimize legal headaches that discourage software developers from actively developing Bitcoin and related projects such as the Lightning Network, Bitcoin privacy protocols, and the like," Dorsey wrote in an email on the Bitcoin developer's listserv.

The Fund is not seeking outside funding and will maintain volunteer and part-time lawyers. Its board includes Chaincode Labs founder Alex Morcos and academic Martin White.

Dorsey is a noted Bitcoin maximalist who has proclaimed that Bitcoin is the most important work of his lifetime. The Twitter co-founder predicts that Bitcoin will become the internet’s native currency and will soon supplant fiat currency like the U.S. dollar. Under his helm, Square (now known as Block) launched two Bitcoin units, and is now working on a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin trading.

Last February, Dorsey partnered with rapper Jay-Z to endow a $23 million fund to promote Bitcoin development in emerging markets in Africa and India.

“Whatever I can do, whatever my companies can do to make [Bitcoin] more accessible to everyone is how I’m going to spend the rest of my life,” Dorsey has previously said.

“I don’t think there is anything more enabling for people around the world,” Dorsey said about Bitcoin.

MRW_4445_(44538272181)
Bitcoin

Jack Dorsey Launches Legal Defense Fund to Protect Bitcoin Developers

just now
bitcoin
News

IMF: Crypto Cannot Be A Hedge For Investments

56 minutes ago
Powell_Testimony_2018_(42753534974)
News

Powell: Cryptocurrency and Central Bank Digital Currency Report to be Released "Within Weeks"

17 hours ago
APTNheadquarter
News

Associated Press to Launch NFT Marketplace

18 hours ago
Binance-Logo
News

Binance CEO's $96 Billion Fortune Makes Him the World's 11th Richest Person

Jan 10, 2022
Manastir_Visoki_Dečani_(Манастир_Високи_Дечани)_-_by_Pudelek.
News

Kosovo Police Confiscate More Than 300 Bitcoin Mining Machines

Jan 10, 2022
art-rachen-sM4r-swmcoY-unsplash
News

Study: Crypto Traders Trust Little-Known Exchanges Over Heavyweights

Jan 5, 2022
Aerial_view_of_Lumphini_Park
News

Crypto Mining in Thailand Is Booming After Chinese Ban

Dec 29, 2021
Ethereum coin on circuit board.
Ethereum

Ethereum Price Dips Below $4,000, As Whales Increasingly Dump ETH

Dec 28, 2021