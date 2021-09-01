Is Twitter Adding Bitcoin Payments?

Leaked images and other rumors seem to suggest that Twitter will be adding the ability to pay with Bitcoin through its "Tip Jar" service that lets you pay other Twitter users in the app.

A known leaker and developer, Alessandro Paluzzi, posted an image of how the system will work, which looks like it would be integrated into Twitter's existing Tip Jar system that is available on the mobile app.

Other reports come from a MacRumors post that talks about Twitter's latest beta update. The report says that, while Bitcoin is not yet available in Tip Jar, the beta's code suggests that it will be.

According to the leak, Twitter will use Strike to facilitate instant and near feeless Bitcoin transfers via the lightning network. Those who would like to use the system would simply need to connect their Strike accounts.

In the thread that followed Paluzzi's leak, he said that he used reverse engineering to effectively enable the feature on his phone. While the feature is inactive and unusable, he could still see what the system will look like.

This is the process of taking the new beta updates files, either an .ipa file (iOS App Store Package) or an .apk file (Android application package), and decompiling the code within to view what features actually exist within the beta update.

While it's a bit more complicated than that, this is typically how leakers find new features in games and apps before they come out. These types of leaks can be very insightful and often accurate, but there is never a guarantee that the features found will end up in the final update or will be available to all users.

Twitter's founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey, is a huge advocate for Bitcoin. He recently had his other company Square begin work on a new Bitcoin hardware wallet and he has also expressed interest in Bitcoin mining. Given his interest in Bitcoin, it would not be surprising if this rumored Twitter feature become reality.

This store is developing.