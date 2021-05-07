Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Books $144 Million Q1 Loss, Buys More Bitcoin

The Grayscale dip comes as the firm looks to play up additional business lines, including sponsoring the New York Giants

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ($GBTC) reported losses of $144.3 million in Q1 2021, SEC filings reviewed by Crypto Investor show.

Grayscale, run by chief executive Michael Sonnenshein, has been under pressure from hedge fund managers, family offices and other institutions to bolster the premium $GBTC has been trading at relative to the cost of bitcoin.

The firm increased its bitcoin holdings to 654,600.13, up 8% from the quantity of bitcoins it held at the end of 2020. The total value of Grayscale’s bitcoin holdings now stands at $38.4 billion, up 116.9% compared to the $17.7 billion in BTC holdings it reported at the end of last year.

Much of the increase appears to have stemmed from Bitcoin's price appreciation since the end of 2020. Case in point: although Grayscale did beef up its overall bitcoin holdings, the rate at which the asset manager is buying bitcoin has slowed significantly, according to the May 7 SEC filing reviewed by Crypto Investor.

Sonnenshein and his team have also been looking to diversify Grayscale's business lines, including announcing a partnership with the New York Giants this week.

GBTC has been trading at a consistent steep discount to the price of Bitcoin for more than a month. One Wall Street source with knowledge of Grayscale's dealings said the popular institutional trust is "broken for now."

But the source added that the 15% discount for GBTC recently won't be around forever, suggesting buying the trust as a value play.

The firm increased its quantity of bitcoin about 17% in the first quarter of 2020, 27% in the second quarter, 16% in the third quarter and 35% in the fourth quarter.



