Grayscale Arbitrage Unravels As Trust Performance Lags Bitcoin Price

The largest Bitcoin fund halted inflows and announced share buybacks.
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) halted inflows to the fund as its shares traded as much as 12% below the price of Bitcoin yesterday, according to Bloomberg

Shares of GBTC have regularly traded at a discount to Bitcoin since Feb. 23 according to data from YCharts. The persistent discount means that traders are unable to arbitrage its price against that of Bitcoin, one of the most popular trades in the crypto markets. 

The trade works like this: Accredited investors like hedge funds borrow Bitcoin to subscribe to GBTC shares. These shares carry a six month lock-up. When the lock-up expires, they sell the shares on the secondary market to retail investors, usually for a premium. They use the proceeds to pay back the lender for the borrowed coins, pocketing the difference. 

The GBTC arbitrage only works if its units trade at a premium in the secondary market. This premium has now evaporated, as retail demand has flowed to new, cheaper products, like Canada's pair of Bitcoin ETFs.

“Basically, too many funds plowed capital into this trade thinking it was a slam dunk, and then as that capital matured and the units in the trust became market-tradable, the demand that they expected to materialize wasn’t there from the market,” Nic Carter, a partner at Castle Island Ventures, told Bloomberg. 

As the GBTC premium sinks, parent company Grayscale announced yesterday it would repurchase $250 million of shares. A share buyback could boost the GBTC price. 

But GBTC has appeal beyond the arbitrage trade. A planned exchange-traded fund from Simplify intends to allocate 15% of its capital to GBTC, mixing in Bitcoin with its equity holdings. 

Long-term investors also hold GBTC. Israeli pension fund Altshuler Shaham reportedly bought $100 million in GBTC shares at the end of last year, according to Israeli publication Globes. Ark Investment Management, run by celebrated fund manager Cathie Wood, is a major holder of GBTC shares. 

Grayscale itself could be revamping its approach to the markets. It's seeking a slew of ETF specialists, according to CoinDesk. A Bitcoin ETF from Grayscale would be a departure from its current trust products. Grayscale has not applied for an ETF in the past. 

