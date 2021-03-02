NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Goldman Sachs Returns to Crypto Markets

Goldman has restarted a crypto trading desk abandoned during the bear market.
Goldman Sachs has restarted a cryptocurrency trading desk that was halted after the last major bull run of 2017, according to Reuters

The rebooted desk will start trading cash-settled Bitcoin futures next week, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source. The unit will sit within the bank's Global Markets division. 

Trading cash-settled futures, which are offered on the CME exchange, means that Goldman would not handle Bitcoin. Instead, it would be exchanging financial instruments that don't require delivery of the underlying asset. 

Goldman is also said to be investigating a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, or ETF, although no further details of its involvement were provided. 

The bank is also looking at offering cryptocurrency custody services, and has issued a "request for information" about it internally, according to a CoinDesk report in January.  JPMorgan and Citi are said to be exploring the service as well.

Major custody player BNY Mellon has already gone public with its crypto custody plans, while Deutsche Bank is following suit.

Goldman's cryptocurrency trading desk was set up in 2018, at the tail end of a cryptocurrency boom that saw Bitcoin hit the $20,000 mark in December 2017. 

The US bank hired Justin Schmidt to run its digital asset markets desk in April 2018. Schmidt was trained at MIT and worked as a quantitative trader. 

But Schmidt left the firm in 2020 as Matthew McDermott replaced him. McDermott's mandate as global head of digital assets was to oversee the bank's exploratory work with "distributed ledgers," which are attempts to use the concepts behind blockchains but without permissionless cryptocurrencies attached.

Part of Goldman's work under McDermott was investigating the issuance of the bank's own digital stablecoin. Perhaps as a harbinger of the current institutionally led bull market, he told CNBC last year that he was seeing rising institutional interest in cryptocurrencies. 

