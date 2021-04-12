NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
Galaxy Digital Latest to File for a Bitcoin ETF

Galaxy Digital Latest to File for a Bitcoin ETF

Galaxy Digital Holdings joins the Bitcoin ETF race.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Galaxy Digital Holdings joins the Bitcoin ETF race.

Galaxy Digital Holdings has filed for a new Bitcoin ETF, joining Fidelity, VanEck, NYDIG and others. Galaxy Digital, a cryptocurrency investment firm, hopes to create a Bitcoin ETF on NYSE Arca to "reflect the performance of the Bloomberg Galaxy bitcoin Index (the “Index”), less the Trust’s expenses and other liabilities."

The filing went on to say that "the Trust will hold bitcoin and will value its Shares daily based on the value of the Index, which is calculated based on data from bitcoin pricing sources selected by Bloomberg Index Services Limited."

Galaxy now joins a growing list of firms eager to gain SEC approval for its Bitcoin ETF. More recent competitors in the running include VanEck, whose filing has until April 29 to either be approved, denied or delayed by the SEC, Valkyrie Bitcoin Trust, NYDIG, Fidelity Investments, and Kryptoin Investment Advisors. 

A race to be first to market with such an ETF has brought many to the space, though it is still uncertain when or if a Bitcoin ETF will be approved by the SEC. 

Some analysts have said it could take as long as a year or two for the SEC to come to a decision on the matter. Still, Galaxy Digital has shown hopeful sentiment to the prospect of a Bitcoin ETF. 

In an interview with Bloomberg in February, CEO of Galaxay Digital Holdings Mike Novogratz, said that “Crypto is being institutionalized at an accelerating rate and now an ETF product is showing up in Canada first, it will show up in the U.S. next. It’s all part of this accelerating evolution of being a store of value.”

While there has yet to be a Bitcoin ETF on a US exchange, Galaxy Digital already has an ETF listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange called the CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF. 

executium-Q8cF87PVdug-unsplash
Bitcoin

Jim Cramer Says He Would 'Absolutely' Take Compensation in Bitcoin

executium-dWPWyD4qt6w-unsplash
Bitcoin

Galaxy Digital Latest to File for a Bitcoin ETF

austin-ramsey-9X3DmoEM64k-unsplash
Bitcoin

Tesla Stock Tokens Begin Trading On Binance Crypto Exchange

aditya-vyas-mHdATQY9fIU-unsplash
Bitcoin

Bitcoin ETFs: When They Come Out and What You Need to Know

darren-halstead-sT50jo9LCH0-unsplash
Bitcoin

Blockchain Association's Kristin Smith Talks Biden Administration and Crypto

Toy figures hold mining equipment in front of physical bitcoin.
Bitcoin

Riot Blockchain Buys Largest American Crypto Mining Site for $650 Million

viktor-forgacs-ILl-JCX67OE-unsplash
News

Former PIMCO Exec Bill Powers Joins Arca, Says You Need Crypto Exposure

NFT
News

Crypto Investor: How I Accidentally Sold My First NFT

michael-dziedzic-aQYgUYwnCsM-unsplash
Bitcoin

Coindex Capital Launches 4 AI-Driven Funds to Grow Your $100,000 Investments