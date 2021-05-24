Elon Musk Meets With Top Bitcoin Miners About Energy Use

In a meeting hosted by Michael Saylor, Elon Musk and executives from major North American mining companies discussed transparency in mining energy use.

In a meeting hosted by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor, Elon Musk has called upon large Bitcoin miners to be transparent about their energy use. Musk revealed the meeting in a tweet saying he had spoken with North American Bitcoin miners and asked them to publish reports on renewable usage and to ask other mining companies to do the same.

The meeting included executives from companies like Argo Blockchain, BlockCap, Core Scientific, Galaxy Digital Holdings, Hive Blockchain, Hut 8 Mining Group, Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Blockchain.

It resulted in the group forming the "Bitcoin Mining Council" to begin making strides to a cleaner and more transparent way of mining Bitcoin going forward.

Saylor added that the council would help to "standardize energy reporting, pursue ESG goals, & educate+grow the marketplace."

This comes just 12 days after Musk announced that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin for its cars, but the meeting and the new Bitcoin Mining Council may show promise for a brighter and more sustainable future for Bitcoin mining.

Musk also had a number of comments on crypto over the weekend, saying that he believes in crypto over fiat.

When a Twitter user asked what he thought about people that were mad at him over his crypto tweets he said, "The true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter."

He made another tweet on Sunday in response to an article about his move to scale Dogecoin. Cointelegraph had posted an article about Vitalik Buterin's on Musk's attempt to scale Dogecoin. Buterin had said that the plan to scale Dogecoin 10x was fundamentally flawed. Musk then posted an edited picture of a Shiba Inu made to look like jaws going up to kill the dollar.

Later on Monday, Musk asked those interested in helping to develop Dogecoin to submit ideas to the Dogecoin Subreddit or Github.