TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
Elon Musk Confirms That Spacex Holds Bitcoin, Says Tesla Will Likely Accept Bitcoin Again

Elon Musk Confirms That Spacex Holds Bitcoin, Says Tesla Will Likely Accept Bitcoin Again

Elon Musk confirmed that SpaceX holds Bitcoin and says Tesla will likely start accepting Bitcoin again.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Elon Musk confirmed that SpaceX holds Bitcoin and says Tesla will likely start accepting Bitcoin again.

During The B Word conference, Elon Musk said that Tesla wasn't the only company of his holding Bitcoin. "I own Bitcoin, Tesla owns Bitcoin, SpaceX owns Bitcoin," said Musk.

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

There has long been speculation that SpaceX also purchased Bitcoin after Tesla. In mid-March, Anthony Scaramucci claimed that SpaceX held Bitcoin in a tweet saying that he thinks Musk did not stop with just Tesla's purchase.

"Elon Musk didn't stop with Tesla. I understand that SpaceX owns Bitcoin on its balance sheet," said Scaramucci. "Elon Musk owns over $5 billion in Bitcoin via Tesla, SpaceX, and personally. No living person has done more to protect the planet against climate change."

Based on the time that Tesla purchased Bitcoin, and the amount of money used, it can be assumed that Tesla has roughly 43,000 Bitcoin. Musk and Tesla confirmed that Tesla had purchased Bitcoin, but there was never such confirmation for SpaceX until now. The amount of Bitcoin that SpaceX holds is still unclear. 

Musk said that Tesla would likely begin accepting Bitcoin again as Bitcoin mining trends toward more renewables.

“I want to do a little more due diligence to confirm that the percentage of renewable energy usage is most likely at or above 50% and that there is a trend toward increasing that number. If so, Tesla will most resume accepting bitcoin,” said Musk.

During the conference Musk also confirmed that he holds Ethereum and Dogecoin in addition to Bitcoin.

Outside of company stock Musk said that he only owns "three meaningful assets" including Bitcoin, Ether and Dogecoin, but that he owns "much more Bitcoin than ether or doge."

saturday-night-live-elon-musk
Bitcoin

Elon Musk Confirms That SpaceX Holds Bitcoin, Says Tesla Will Likely Accept Bitcoin Again

maple-finance-daniel-kim-head-of-capital-markets
DeFi

The Goal: $2 Billion In Crypto Loans, Says New Maple Finance Exec

executium-9pCV2MB65y8-unsplash
News

Goldman Sachs Survey: Nearly Half of Family Office Clients Are Interested in Crypto

Michael Sonnenshein, Grayscale's CEO
DeFi

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein: DeFi Fund Offers Exposure To Evolving Space

cathie wood
Bitcoin

ARK Bought 876,157 Shares of COIN and 450,224 Shares of GBTC in July

nick-chong-0bO235Rhqec-unsplash
DeFi

NFT Creators Are Tiring of Ethereum Network Woes

bitcoin-accepted-here
Bitcoin

Where To Spend Bitcoin: A List of All the Places You Can Use the Crypto

Safemoon-social
DeFi

What Is SafeMoon? Is It Really a Safe Investment?

melody-less-_fOwPl1LMPM-unsplash
News

What Is Dogecoin? Is It a Good Investment?