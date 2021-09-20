September 20, 2021
El Salvador Buys 150 More Bitcoin During Dip

El Salvador Buys 150 More Bitcoin During Dip

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has continued to double down on the new Bitcoin law amid protests and price volatility.
The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has continued to double down on the new Bitcoin law amid protests and price volatility.

The President of El Salvador announced on Twitter that the country purchased another 150 Bitcoin during today's price slump. This brings El Salvador's holdings to 700 coins.

https://twitter.com/nayibbukele/status/1439815012642611203

Bitcoin's price plummeted nearly 10% at one point this morning as news that the Chinese property developer, Evergrande, could be at risk of defaulting on a massive pile of debt that could further destabilize China's economy or even the global economy. 

But Bitcoin wasn't the only asset dropping on this news. The entire crypto took a steep drop, as did traditional markets, with SPY down almost 1.2% just after the open. 

El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender and now has a dual currency system that includes the US dollar. The new law has been met with criticism as well as some riots. 

Perhaps one of the loudest critics of the new Bitcoin law is the Johns Hopkins economist, Steve Hanke, who has consistently tweeted against the adoption of Bitcoin by the country. 

Most recently Hanke said that Bitcoin was like snake oil being sold by crypto bulls and that its volatility and potential for fraud give it a fundamental value of zero. 

"Don’t buy the #Bitcoin snake oil the crypto bulls are selling. Its extreme volatility, susceptibility to fraud, and uncertainty are all reasons why BTC will never be suitable as a true currency. Bitcoin is a highly speculative asset, with a fundamental value of ZERO," said Hanke on Twitter.

