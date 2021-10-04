Edward Snowden: Government Crackdowns Have Made Bitcoin Stronger

"Never forget what they did to gold in the last century. It is not over until it is over," Snowden said.

On Sunday, National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden tweeted that Bitcoin was up nearly tenfold “despite a coordinated global campaign by governments to undermine public understanding of — and support for — cryptocurrency.”

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.



Snowden was reflecting on the marked increase in Bitcoin’s value more than a year after Black Thursday in March 2020, when Bitcoin’s value plunged 50% and sparked a broader panic during the 2020 stock market crash spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. “Sometimes I think back to this and wonder how many people bought #Bitcoin then,” he said.

Since March 2020, Bitcoin has climbed an all-time high of nearly $64,800, after tanking to $3,800 last year.

Despite a regulatory clampdown on the cryptocurrency industry, Snowden said that Bitcoin was thriving. He referenced how China’s ban on Bitcoin only strengthened the industry, sparking an exodus of lucrative mining opportunities to Texas, Kazakhstan, and other areas. And despite the bans and distrust by some governments, Bitcoin has become legal tender in countries like El Salvador, and is being considered in several other Central and South American countries where monetary systems are failing. Previously, Snowden said that El Salvador’s adoption might compel other nations to obtain Bitcoin, even simply as a reserve asset: “Latecomers may regret hesitating.”

“Never forget what they did to gold in the last century. It is not over until it is over,” Snowden said in response to a Twitter user claiming that governments were attempting to delay the inevitable.

It’s not surprising that Snowden has enthusiastically waded into crypto discussions. He famously explained Blockchain to his own lawyer in 2018. “Blockchains are an effort to create a history that can’t be manipulated,” he said, pointing out that blockchain had essentially solved the problem of trust. “What is money today? A little cotton paper at best, right?”

In 2018, he said that Bitcoin transactions were “impartial,” and couldn’t be “stopped or reversed, without the explicit, voluntary participation by the people involved.”