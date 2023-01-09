Skip to main content
Dogecoin Posting 3-Week High, Bitcoin Climbs Past $17,000 Again

Dogecoin Posting 3-Week High, Bitcoin Climbs Past $17,000 Again

Altcoins have rallied since Sunday.

Altcoins have rallied since Sunday.

On Monday, the popular memecoin Dogecoin increased nearly 8% in a 24-hour period, a remarkable performance amid wider tumult in the crypto market.

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

Despite the ongoing crypto winter, the world’s ninth-largest crypto by market cap, Dogecoin, has seen its price surge more than 10% in the past week, erasing December’s losses.

Altcoins have enjoyed price bumps since Sunday, with Shiba Inu rising by nearly 6%, ApeCoin 18%, and Cardano rallying by 11%. Solana also made nearly 20% in gains.

The price spikes may be linked to investor sentiment that inflation is gradually decelerating, as news comes that the Federal Reserve might pump the brakes on continued interest rate hikes. The recent jump in overnight lending rates resulted in crypto volatility, as investors sought to abandon risky assets like crypto and take refuge in relatively conservative assets that produce higher yields after interest rates spiked.

Investors will closely monitor Thursday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which will indicate the size of the next interest rate hike.

Additionally, Bitcoin racked up gains on Sunday, blowing past the $17,000 price point over the weekend, while the overall crypto market moved toward the green. Despite the surges, there is considerable volatility in the market amid the ongoing FTX collapse and regulatory crackdowns on industrial players.

AdobeStock_434154508_Editorial_Use_Only
Bitcoin

Dogecoin Posting 3-Week High, Bitcoin Climbs Past $17,000 Again

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_480512460
News

Report: Baby Boomers Are Better than Younger Generations At Buying Crypto

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_217684365
News

Musician Akon Accelerates Plans to Build Crypto City in Senegal Despite Problems

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_442215894 (1)
News

China to Launch State-Run NFT Marketplace

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_434800494
News

PBS Nova's Crypto Decoded Documentary: 'I Hope That the Film Helps Demystify Crypto'

By Sabrina Toppa
Member Exclusive
AdobeStock_460911697_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Department of Justice Investigates FTX Hack While Customers Launch Class-Action Lawsuit

By Sabrina Toppa
Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong at Techcrunch Disrupt SF 2018.
News

Coinbase CEO: Crypto Has 'A Black Eye' Because of Scammers

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_479169923_Editorial_Use_Only (1)
News

Crypto Lender Vauld Looking to Exit Acquisition Bid from Nexo

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_272319865
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Hash Rate Plummets Nearly 40% Due to Extreme Weather

By Sabrina Toppa