Tom Brady Adds Bitcoin Laser Eyes to Twitter Profile

Does Brady own Bitcoin? His new profile picture suggests that he might.

Tom Brady added a new profile picture to his Twitter today featuring laser eyes, a common theme among those in the crypto Twitter community. While it was already rumored that Brady was buying Bitcoin and getting into the crypto game, this only fueled the fire.

Brady made the move after he was questioned about his rumored Bitcoin purchases by Jason Yanowitz, the co-founder of Blockworks. Yanowitz said in a tweet that Brady was rumored to be "loading up on Bitcoin" and that he should change his profile picture to include laser eyes.

The 7-time Super Bowl champion then updated his profile picture to include the laser eyes that have now become so popular on crypto Twitter.

While it is still unclear whether or not Brady actually owns Bitcoin, we do know that he is launching his own NFT platform called Autograph.

Brady's new NFT platform seeks to bring together some of the bigger names in sports and entertainment so that they can create digital collectibles.

Autograph's CEO and co-founder said that the platform plans to bring ground-breaking experiences to fans of the sports and entertainment stars.

"Autograph will bring together some of the world's most iconic names and brands with best in class digital artists to ideate, create and launch NFTs and ground-breaking experiences to a community of fans and collectors."

Autograph has put together an advisory group that includes the CEO of Lionsgate Jon Feltheimer, SVP of Apple Eddy Cue, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino and many others.