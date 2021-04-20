D8 Holdings, a Leader in THC Products, To Accept Bitcoin and Dogecoin

D8 Holdings joins the likes of WeWork, Tesla, Square and others and will begin accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for its products.

D8 Holdings, a company that creates Delta-8 THC products, has announced that it will begin accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. The company said that it would even give out a free pack of gummies to customers who pay in crypto.

“Anyone paying with crypto will get a free pack of Delta-8 gummies as a bonus. We are looking long-term, and don’t plan on selling a single Doge,” said Chris Duffield, CEO of D8.

The announcement was likely due to today being the unofficial marijuana holiday '4/20' as well as many across social media calling for today to be known as DogeDay.

Duffield said that the company's customers are early adopters of cryptocurrency and it would align with their wants.

“Our customers are early adopters, many of whom are heavily involved in the crypto market. With $2 trillion dollars sitting in crypto assets, and $45 billion parked in Dogecoin, the ability to accept crypto currency presents a big opportunity for our company.”

D8 Holdings will facilitate its crypto payments by integrating BitPay into its online platform and that all transactions will be settled in Doge. The press release said that "With the click of a button, customers can trade Doge for delta-8 gummies, delta-8 carts and delta-8 disposables as long as they are over 21 years of age."