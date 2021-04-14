Coinbase (COIN) Stock Goes Live: Half of Trading Volume From Institutional Customers, Says CEO

Coinbase stock (COIN) goes live and the company's CEO says they hold about 11% of the crypto in the world.

The Coinbase (COIN) direct listing goes live today. In an interview this morning with CNBC Brian noted that around half of the company’s trading volume was from institutional investors.

“We’re storing over $200 billion of crypto which is about 11% of all the crypto in the world. About half of that is from our institutional customers. Also roughly about half of our trading volume is from institutional customers,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong went on to say that the Coinbase institutional side of its business is only about two years old.

"This business is a lot newer for us then our retail business. The institutional business is only about two years old and we are still early in our process of monetizing that customer segment," he said.

Armstrong said that the company expects the institutional side of the business to be really big over time.

"The majority of money in the world is tied up in institutions. I think it is maybe 80-90% and so we expect that business to be really big over time," said Armstrong.

Armstrong was also asked how he expects to deal with competition from Wall Street.

"Many of them (wall street) are now getting into crypto which is what we had always hoped because we want crypto to get integrated into every aspect of the financial system. I think some of them are going to build those solutions in house and we may have opportunities to actually power some of those underlying solutions whether it is custody or trading for some of those other firms as well," said Armstrong.