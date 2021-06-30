China Bitcoin Ban The Subject Of Galaxy Digital Research

Galaxy Digital is paying attention to what the crypto firm is dubbing “China’s crypto crackdown.”

The conglomerate’s institutional investing division, Galaxy Digital Research, sent out a recent research note to hedge funds, family offices and other big-ticket clients last week. The firm has also been looking to hire and broaden its reach.

Highlights, per Galaxy’s head of firmwide research, Alex Thorn, and Karim Hemly, who holds the title of research associate for the firm:

“China’s continued crackdown on Bitcoin shows that the country doesn’t control Bitcoin.”

Last week “saw the largest liquidation volumes on futures exchanges since May 23, though open interest remains at lower levels not seen since February.”

“Stablecoin issuance has mostly plateaued, with Tether performing its first burn since March 19.”

The upside: China's bearish stance on cryptocurrencies continued to open up opportunities for other jurisdictions to make strides on cryptocurrency trading and mining on an institutional level -- including via OTC desks, according to Galaxy.

Standing to benefit from an influx of miners, if they play their regulatory cards right: Kazakhstan, Russia, Pakistan and North America, Thorn and Hemly write.