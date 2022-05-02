Skip to main content
Charlie Munger: Bitcoin is ‘Stupid’ and ‘Evil’

Charlie Munger: Bitcoin is ‘Stupid’ and ‘Evil’

"I try and avoid things that are stupid, evil, and make me look bad in comparison to someone else," Munger said. "Bitcoin does all three."

"I try and avoid things that are stupid, evil, and make me look bad in comparison to someone else," Munger said. "Bitcoin does all three."

This weekend, billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger assailed Bitcoin during Berkshire Hathaway's yearly shareholder meeting,

"If you told me you owned all the Bitcoin in the world and you offered it to me for $25, I wouldn't take it," Buffett said. "What would I do with it?"

Buffet said that Bitcoin was like an insurance company that pretended it was a technological innovation. “It's got a magic to it, but people have attached magic to lots of things," Buffett said. In the past, the billionaire called Bitcoin “rat poison squared.”

"In my life, I try and avoid things that are stupid, evil, and make me look bad in comparison to someone else," Charlie Munger said. "Bitcoin does all three."

Similarly, Munger said cryptocurrency was like a venereal disease and renewed calls to ban it.

He said there was a great deal of speculation behind it.

Munger told shareholders that over time the value of Bitcoin would plummet to zero dollars, and therefore crypto holders were “stupid.” He also labeled the decentralized currency as “evil” for undermining the stability of the U.S. financial system.

Munger also highlighted that China banned cryptocurrency, and America’s failure to do the same made it “look foolish.” 

bitcoin-dominance-vs-market-cap
Bitcoin

Charlie Munger: Bitcoin is ‘Stupid’ and ‘Evil’

By Sabrina Toppa1 minute ago
AdobeStock_467761989
News

CEO of South Korean Crypto Exchange Arrested for Attempting to Steal Military Secrets for North Korea

By Sabrina Toppa9 hours ago
AdobeStock_395848839
Bitcoin

Central African Republic Did Not Inform Central Bank It Was Planning to Adopt Bitcoin

By Sabrina Toppa19 hours ago
AdobeStock_300271857_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Telegram Now Allows Crypto Payments on App

By Sabrina Toppa19 hours ago
AdobeStock_487339792_Editorial_Use_Only
Ethereum

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Begins Accepting ApeCoin

By Sabrina Toppa20 hours ago
AdobeStock_307275135
News

Panama Passes Regulation Approving Cryptocurrencies

By Sabrina ToppaApr 29, 2022
AdobeStock_321162504
Bitcoin

U.S. Citizens Now Able to Pay Taxes, Utilities, and Mortgages with Bitcoin

By Sabrina ToppaApr 29, 2022
Facade of New York Stock Exchange building on Wall Street.
News

New York City Mayor Asks Regulators to Listen to Crypto Insiders to Understand the Industry Better

By Sabrina ToppaApr 28, 2022
AdobeStock_395848839
Bitcoin

Central African Republic Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Tender

By Sabrina ToppaApr 28, 2022