Charlie Munger: Bitcoin is ‘Stupid’ and ‘Evil’

This weekend, billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger assailed Bitcoin during Berkshire Hathaway's yearly shareholder meeting,

"If you told me you owned all the Bitcoin in the world and you offered it to me for $25, I wouldn't take it," Buffett said. "What would I do with it?"

Buffet said that Bitcoin was like an insurance company that pretended it was a technological innovation. “It's got a magic to it, but people have attached magic to lots of things," Buffett said. In the past, the billionaire called Bitcoin “rat poison squared.”

"In my life, I try and avoid things that are stupid, evil, and make me look bad in comparison to someone else," Charlie Munger said. "Bitcoin does all three."

Similarly, Munger said cryptocurrency was like a venereal disease and renewed calls to ban it.

He said there was a great deal of speculation behind it.

Munger told shareholders that over time the value of Bitcoin would plummet to zero dollars, and therefore crypto holders were “stupid.” He also labeled the decentralized currency as “evil” for undermining the stability of the U.S. financial system.

Munger also highlighted that China banned cryptocurrency, and America’s failure to do the same made it “look foolish.”