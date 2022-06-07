Skip to main content
CFTC: Crypto Exchange Gemini Misled Regulators about its Bitcoin Futures

CFTC: Crypto Exchange Gemini Misled Regulators about its Bitcoin Futures

On Monday, IRA Financial Trust — whose customer accounts were s — also sued Gemini for allegedly failing to protect users' cryptocurrencies during a $36 million breach.

, a platform providing self-directed digital asset retirement and pension accounts, filed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange Gemini for alleged negligence in safeguarding customers' digital assets during a critical exploit. The firm's client accounts were held in Gemini's custody. On February 8, a breach led to the siphoning of $36 million in crypto assets from customers' accounts via unauthorized withdrawals. 

TheWeeknd_Binance_wide .com 1600x900
News

Binance Sponsors The Weeknd’s Upcoming World Tour

By Sabrina Toppajust now
AdobeStock_295496068_Editorial_Use_Only (1)
Bitcoin

CFTC: Crypto Exchange Gemini Misled Regulators about its Bitcoin Futures

By Sabrina Toppajust now
Toy figures hold mining equipment in front of physical bitcoin.
Bitcoin

New York Approves Moratorium on Bitcoin Mining

By Sabrina Toppa7 hours ago
binance logo
News

Report: Binance Allowed At Least $2.4 Billion in Money Laundering

By Sabrina Toppa8 hours ago
nfts-recur-chain-agnostic
Ethereum

U.S. Brings First Insider Trading Case of NFTs Against Former OpenSea Employee

By Sabrina Toppa10 hours ago
coinbase logo
News

Coinbase Freezes Hiring After $430 Million in Losses

By Sabrina ToppaJun 3, 2022
JohnnyDeppJerryBruckheimerTomCruiseHWOFJune2013
News

Johnny Depp NFTs Increase in Popularity After Defamation Lawsuit

By Sabrina ToppaJun 3, 2022
AdobeStock_288396198_Editorial_Use_Only
Ethereum

Prada Launches New Timecapsule NFT Collection

By Sabrina ToppaJun 2, 2022
saturday-night-live-elon-musk
News

Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Have Spat Over Twitter Bot Reporting Crypto Scams

By Sabrina ToppaJun 1, 2022