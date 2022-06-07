CFTC: Crypto Exchange Gemini Misled Regulators about its Bitcoin Futures

On Monday, IRA Financial Trust — whose customer accounts were s — also sued Gemini for allegedly failing to protect users' cryptocurrencies during a $36 million breach.

, a platform providing self-directed digital asset retirement and pension accounts, filed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange Gemini for alleged negligence in safeguarding customers' digital assets during a critical exploit. The firm's client accounts were held in Gemini's custody. On February 8, a breach led to the siphoning of $36 million in crypto assets from customers' accounts via unauthorized withdrawals.