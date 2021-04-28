Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. To Start Accepting Bitcoin

Landry's Hospitality Group, the owner of Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and a number of other restaurants, announced that it would begin accepting Bitcoin at most of its locations.

“We’ll have it, probably, within all of our restaurant brands — or 80% to 90% — in the next 90 days, where you don’t have to use a Mastercard or Visa or American Express anymore. You can use bitcoin or other digital currencies,” said Landry's Chair and CEO Tilman Fertitta during a CNBC interview.

Fertitta added that crypto is an inevitability and that it is here to stay.

“It’s amazing how simple the transaction is, and it is here to stay. This is where it is, and it’s inevitable that this was going to happen.”

Fertitta is also the owner of a luxury car dealership in Houston and the NBA team the Houston Rockets. Both of which currently accept Bitcoin as payment.

Landry's Hospitality Group has an impressive portfolio including Del Frisco's, Mortons, Chart House, McCormick and Schmick's, Landry's Seafood House, Joes Crab Shack, and a number of others, most of which will be accepting Bitcoin in the next 90 days.

Landry's restaurants now joins the laundry list of companies, sport teams and other organizations that have started to accept or provide products and services related to crypto over the course of the last year.