Bloomberg Report: Bitcoin Could Hit $100,000 This Year as Gold Replacement

A Bloomberg Intelligence report suggests Bitcoin is becoming a global digital store-of-value, replacing the traditional reserve asset, gold, in the process. The report suggested a Bitcoin price of $100,000 this year based on this analysis.

"The process of Bitcoin replacing gold in portfolios is accelerating," according to the report, by Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone.

Bloomberg Intelligence writes that funds who traditionally allocated assets to gold have been diversifying their portfolios with Bitcoin.

Data analyzed by Bloomberg Intelligence shows that inflows to Bitcoin are accelerating. The price of Bitcoin to an ounce of gold is trending towards a multiple of a 100, compared to a tenfold multiple before 2017.

Gold held by exchange-traded funds has been falling since last November, according to the report. This stands in contrast to the Bitcoin-denominated market value of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which has risen steeply in the last year, according to the report.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which allows accredited investors to acquire units and then sell them on the secondary market after a lock-up period, has historically traded at a premium to the Bitcoin price. It traded at a discount of 2.7% to Bitcoin in February, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

The GBTC discount could signal the conditions for another Bitcoin rally, this time to $100,000. According to McGlone, earlier instances when the GBTC premium was low coincided with strong Bitcoin rallies. An example is March 2017, when GBTC traded at a slight discount to the Bitcoin price of about $1,000. Bitcoin went on to hit nearly $20,000 at the end of the year.

"Sharp reductions in the GBTC premium have often marked bottoms in Bitcoin," McGlone wrote.

Grayscale's Bitcoin trust has come under pressure from new crypto trust offerings and exchange-traded funds that are undercutting its fees. These include products from BlockFi and Purpose.