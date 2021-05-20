BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Vet Joins Crypto Trading Platform, Apifiny

The new CTO has been tasked with improving the company's crypto trading platform ahead of its public offering

Apifiny, a crypto trading and mining network, has hired Jason Jiang, a former BlackRock and Goldman Sachs vice president and software developer, as its chief technology officer.

Jiang previously spent 22 years on Wall Street building ultra-low latency trading and risk management systems, including BlackRock’s fixed income analytics system, ANSERTM. That was in 1998, when BlackRock traders were sill using spreadsheets to calculate risk and inform their trading decisions.



“Jason brings a wealth of financial services experience to Apifiny and is ideally positioned to strengthen our solutions and market competitiveness as we look to transform and unify the global crypto market,” said Apifiny CEO Haohan Xu.



Xu founded the company in 2019. It currently maintains headquarters in the New York area and has offices in London, Singapore and Beijing. The company has said it plans to go public before yearend.

As crypto market caps become increasingly enticing to traditional investors, the challenges of operating in a decentralized market have come to the forefront.



“You have to create an account for each exchange. And because the market is so imbalanced right now, you don’t know which price is better for you,” he said. “It’s very hard for a professional trader to get the whole story.



Building and supporting ultra-low latency platforms for crypto trading is markedly more complex than in traditional finance. As of this morning, CoinMarketCap lists more than 400 spot, derivative and decentralized exchanges.

A platform, likely, doesn’t need to connect to all 400 to be competitive, but each new exchange represents a potential point of failure.

That was especially poignant as Crypto Investor spoke with Jiang the afternoon after a crypto flash crash caused bitcoin and ether prices to drop almost 30%, resulting in outages on all major exchanges.

Jiang said he wants to use AI to help with the early detection of problems, allowing the team to notify clients as soon as they can confirm an outage.

“Sometimes, even with the New York Stock Exchange, when they have problems, it can take them like half an hour to send an email,” he said. “So we can’t build a sophisticated system without attacking those kinds of problems.”

Apifiny’s platform now connects to more than 20 exchanges, having added half of them in the last three months. Among the recent additions are Crypto.com, Blockchain.com, Huobi Global and HBTC.

Jiang is the latest in a string of high-profile hires for Apifiny, which recently added three members to its board: former Deputy FBI Director Tim Murphy, former Microsoft exec Samuel Shen and former E&Y exec Laurence Charney.