Bitcoin Price Faces Hurdle in Quest to Retake All-Time Highs

Bitcoin bulls need a quick progress above the 200-day SMA hurdle or price may be headed lower, analysis shows.

Outlook

Bitcoin appears on track to test the 200-day SMA. However, long trades look risky from a risk/reward perspective.

A breakout above the long-term average would shift attention to resistance above $43,000.

Failure to keep gains above the hourly chart 50-candle SMA would allow a re-test of $30,000.

Bitcoin has advanced against the U.S. dollar as expected after defending critical Fibonacci support at $30,702 last week. However, quick progress above the 200-day SMA (simple moving average) is needed to keep the momentum going.

The digital currency clocked high above $39,500 early today and was trading near $38,300 at 2:15 UTC, signaling 9% gains on a 24-hour basis, according to data provider Messari. The move higher comes on the heels of last week's 25% slide, the biggest since March 2020, which left the cryptocurrency oversold on technical charts.

The bounce has flipped a couple of crucial resistance into support and confirmed a bullish RSI (relative strength index) divergence on the daily and 4-hour charts.

The developments have strengthened the case for a continued recovery rally. However, the widely-tracked 200-day SMA hurdle at $40,514 is still intact.

A break higher will likely bring more buyers, while a strong rejection would allow a slippage back to $30,000 and the formation of a large head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern.

Hourly chart

The digital asset crossed above the long-standing hourly chart 50-candle SMA during Monday's European hours, alleviating immediate sell pressure. Now stationed at $37,322, the average may act as a barrier ahead of the psychological level of $30,000.

The move above $37,000 also eroded the two-week bearish trendline on the hourly chart, setting the stage for a rally to the 200-day SMA.

Daily chart

The daily line chart, which focuses only on closing prices and crowds out the noise created by intraday highs and lows, shows a bullish RSI divergence, a sign of reversal higher.

According to Investopedia, "A bullish divergence occurs when the RSI creates an oversold reading followed by a higher low that matches correspondingly lower lows in the price."

Traders often take long positions on confirmation of the bullish divergence.

However, bitcoin is trading just $800 short of the 200-day SMA hurdle, making a long position look unattractive from a risk/reward perspective. Taking shorts here is also premature as the market isn't showing new signs of weakness.

A break above the 200-day SMA will likely bring more longs and shift the focus to higher resistance at $43,016 (February 28 low). Alternatively, a reversal below the hourly 50-candle SMA would clear the way for a test of psychological support of $30,000.

Such a move would mark the completion of a large head and shoulders pattern.

Daily candlestick chart

A close below $30,000 would confirm a head and shoulders breakdown and may bring significant losses.

This is a guest post. Investing in cryptocurrencies is speculative and investors should carefully conduct all research and diligence before making trades.