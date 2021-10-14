    • October 14, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
    Search
    Subscribe
    Bitcoin Hashrate Surging Ahead Of Oct. 19 Difficulty Adjustment
    Publish date:

    Bitcoin Hashrate Surging Ahead Of Oct. 19 Difficulty Adjustment

    Here's how (and why) those Bitcoin network difficulty adjustments happen
    Author:

    The Bitcoin network hash rate has been on a tear recently, climbing up from the hit it took after huge swaths of miners went offline during May and June following crackdowns in China.

    The upwards mobility has a ceiling, though. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, there will be an adjustment made to network difficulty. That difficulty is expressed as how many trillions of hash, or compute power, it takes to process one block of data.

    But that’s nothing to worry about. These adjustments happen automatically after every 2,016 blocks of data (or roughly two weeks). They’re part of the regular ebb and flow to keep processing times per block of data at around 10 minutes.

    hashrate-vs-difficulty-web

    There’ll be lots to watch in the crypto mining space next year.

    Bitfarms, a Quebec-based crypto miner that went public on Nasdaq (BITF) earlier this year, inked a deal to start construction on a facility in Argentina that will triple its capacity for mining rigs. It’s expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

    “Our new high-production facility in Argentina, which is expected to accommodate over 55,000 miners upon completion, will greatly expand our capacity and global footprint,” said Bitfarms CEO Emiliano Grodzki. “Combined with the expansion in Quebec, Canada and our planned build-out in Paraguay, we are positioned to achieve our corporate target of 8 exahash per second by year-end 2022.”

    Meanwhile, UK-based crypto miner Bitfury – which counts Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital among its backers – is expected to IPO in the next 12 months after raising capital at a $1 billion valuation during its latest round.

    “We see a lot of demand from companies and public institutions to put their services or products in the blockchain — especially in emerging markets, where administrative systems can be very inefficient,” Bitfury CEO Valery Vavilov said when the firm launched three years ago. 

    The Bitcoin network hash rate has been on a tear recently, climbing up from the hit it took after huge swaths of miners went offline during May and June following crackdowns in China.

    Member Exclusive

    Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

    hashrate-vs-difficulty-web
    Bitcoin

    Bitcoin Hashrate Surging Ahead Of Oct. 19 Difficulty Adjustment

    14 seconds ago
    Member Exclusive
    Vladimir_Putin_(2017-07-07)
    Bitcoin

    Putin: Crypto Has 'Value'

    34 minutes ago
    mark_cuban
    Ethereum

    Mark Cuban: 'I Think Ethereum Has the Most Upside'

    21 hours ago
    iStock-1321137095
    News

    ViacomCBS Partners With RECUR To Build New NFT Platform

    Oct 13, 2021
    dmitry-demidko-gOHvUWwN-hE-unsplash
    Bitcoin

    United States Overtakes China in Bitcoin Mining

    Oct 13, 2021
    david-troeger-9XzyEzPAHMI-unsplash
    DeFi

    OpenSea Halts Trading On NFT Project, Leaving Worries Of Regulation

    Oct 13, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    ARK-Logo-Black-1020x540-1
    Bitcoin

    ARK Invest May Buy Canadian Bitcoin ETFs Instead of Waiting for SEC

    Oct 13, 2021
    Coinbase logo under a magnifying glass.
    News

    Coinbase To Build NFT Marketplace

    Oct 12, 2021
    Ben Cruikshank (1)
    News

    RIA Platform Offering Advisors Bitcoin Exposure

    Oct 12, 2021
    Member Exclusive