September 8, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
Bitcoin Dominance Wanes As Altcoins Pick Up Steam

Bitcoin Dominance Wanes As Altcoins Pick Up Steam

Bitcoin accounted for 40% of total global cryptocurrencies as of Tuesday evening
Author:
Publish date:
Bitcoin accounted for 40% of total global cryptocurrencies as of Tuesday evening

It has twice been true this year – although certainly not the rule – that Bitcoin (BTC) prices hit the skids when altcoins pick up steam. Case in point: Altcoins had in mid-May pulled ahead of Bitcoin’s market cap by an even wider margin than they were on Tuesday. Back then, the top 20 alts had Bitcoin beat 53% to 47%. That was just before Bitcoin’s own market cap dipped for the next two months.

Bitcoin-vs.-Top-20-Altcoins-web

The Bitcoin market cap had been on the rebound since late July, but nowhere near as strong a rebound as altcoins. Ahead of its drop today, Bitcoin dominance had slipped to 40%, compared to the rest of the global market and 48.6% compared to the other top 20 altcoins.

It has twice been true this year – although certainly not the rule – that Bitcoin (BTC) prices hit the skids when altcoins pick up steam. Case in point: Altcoins had in mid-May pulled ahead of Bitcoin’s market cap by an even wider margin than they were on Tuesday. Back then, the top 20 alts had Bitcoin beat 53% to 47%. That was just before Bitcoin’s own market cap dipped for the next two months.

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

Bitcoin-vs.-Top-20-Altcoins-social
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Dominance Wanes As Altcoins Pick Up Steam

pawel-czerwinski-tMbQpdguDVQ-unsplash
DeFi

Moody's Making Crypto Hires

Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong at Techcrunch Disrupt SF 2018.
News

Coinbase Threatened by SEC Over New Lend Program

steph.curry
News

Steph Curry Partners With FTX Crypto Exchange

mark-basarab-y421kXlUOQk-unsplash
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Crashes and Exchanges Halt. Is Margin To Blame?

Alex Marinier_New Form Capital (1)
News

Crypto VC Firm Targeting $75m For Second Early-Stage Fund

mooch
News

Scaramucci Talks COVID Safety at SALT, Why He's Still Bullish on Bitcoin

jackson-simmer-AR-eJn8SCG0-unsplash
News

This Startup Lets You Use Bitcoin to Pay for Parking

joshua-hoehne-6vw_O9R4zf4-unsplash
Bitcoin

Twitter Product Lead Confirms Bitcoin Tips Leak