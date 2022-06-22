Skip to main content
Binance.US Drops Spot Bitcoin Trading Fees

It makes it the first American crypto exchange to do so.

On Wednesday, the crypto exchange Binance.US, an American affiliate of the world's largest crypto exchange Binance, announced that it was allowing users to trade Bitcoin without a fee — making it the first American crypto exchange to do so. The change immediately went into effect and is applicable for the spot trading of Bitcoin and the U.S. Dollar, Bitcoin and Tether, Bitcoin and USD Coin, and Bitcoin and Binance USD.

“As an established leader on low fee trading, we are excited to be the first U.S. crypto exchange to eliminate spot trading fees on numerous Bitcoin pairs for all users. We see this as an opportunity to revolutionize the way fees are approached in our industry, increase accessibility to crypto, and better support our market and customers in a time of need,” said Brian Shroder, CEO of Binance.US.

 “Binance.US is on a mission to empower everyone to do more with their money, and this brings us one step closer in that journey,” he added.

Many brokerages have increasingly gravitated toward a no-fee or low-fee model for trades to entice new customers. 

Launched in 2019, Binance.US is now valued at $4.5 billion after it raised over $200 million during a seed round this past April. 

