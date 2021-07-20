TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
ARK Buys Another 310,000 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares On Dip

ARK Buys Another 310,000 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares On Dip

In addition to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares, ARK added another 71,877 shares of Coinbase across two ETFs.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
In addition to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares, ARK added another 71,877 shares of Coinbase across two ETFs.

According to a subscription to the firm's trade activity, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest purchased an additional 310,067 shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) yesterday. The shares were worth approximately $7.8 million at the time of purchase.

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

ARK used its ARKW ETF to purchase the shares, adding 310,067 shares to its existing 8,845,921 holdings, bringing the weighting of GBTC in the ETF to just over 4.1%.

image (175)edit

ARK also added another 71,877 Coinbase (COIN) shares across its ARKF and ARKW ETFs, showing a continued and ever-growing position in crypto-related assets. In the last few weeks, the company has been continuously buying more and more Coinbase shares as prices have fallen. 

On Friday it was revealed that the company had added $53.6 million worth of Square (SQ) shares across a couple of ETFs just after Jack Dorsey announced that Square would make a division dedicated to developing DeFi on Bitcoin. 

ARK has shown immense levels of confidence in the cryptocurrency industry's future by growing its positions as prices have dropped. Should prices begin to climb again, these holdings acquired at such low levels would have a tremendous payoff. 

This story is developing.

Mastercard_logo
News

Mastercard Simplifies Program for Companies Looking to Issue Crypto Cards

cathie wood
Bitcoin

ARK Buys Another 310,000 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares On Dip

bitcoin-exchanges-promo-image
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Balances On Most Exchanges Were Down Last Week, But Not This One

ARK-Logo-Black-1020x540-1
Bitcoin

ARK Buys $53.6m Worth of Square After Jack Dorsey's Bitcoin Announcement

SBF headshot (1)
News

Head of Crypto Exchange FTX On Hiring Spree In Market With 'A lot more demand'

taylor-simpson-27D0nbUtZd0-unsplash
Bitcoin

Bank of America To Allow Bitcoin Futures for Some Clients

Jack Dorsey at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2012
Bitcoin

Jack Dorsey Announces New Square Division To Build DeFi on Bitcoin

nick-chong-0bO235Rhqec-unsplash (1)
Ethereum

Ethereum 2.0: What You Need To Know

PayPal-Logo (1)
News

PayPal Has Increased Its Crypto Purchase Limit from $20,000 to $100,000