EXCLUSIVE: $48 Billion Hedge Fund Giant Millennium Latest to Trade Bitcoin Trust

Millennium Management appears to be the largest hedge fund firm yet playing the GBTC trade

Multi-strategy hedge fund operator Millennium Management had exposure to the late March free-fall of the net asset value of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

While the price premium GBTC long traded at against Bitcoin collapsed recently, it’s unclear if New York-based Millennium booked any losses on the crowded trade.



Millennium, run by founder Izzy Englander, has $48.3 billion of assets under management. Its flagship hedge fund strategy gained 2.2% in February, bringing the firm's year-to-date gains to 2.8%, one of the sources said.



A spokesperson for Millennium declined to comment. Grayscale chief executive Michael Sonnenshein declined comment through a spokesperson, citing private-placement SEC regulations.

"The arbitrage trade is just so broken," one of the sources said, referring to the crumbling of the price-premium that GBTC traded at relative to the price of Bitcoin (BTC.)

Still, the fact that Millennium was trading GBTC to begin with is starting to draw interest from crypto market participants. The firm appears to be the largest asset-manager yet to emerge in the crowded GBTC trade, likely a bullish indicator for bitcoin itself.

Because GBTC is structured as a trust, Millennium and other Grayscale limited-partners typically have to maintain their GBTC exposures for at least six months. Grayscale on Monday announced their plans to eventually convert the trust into a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) a field that has gotten increasingly crowded as of late.

Count Goldman Sachs, Fidelity and Morgan Stanley among the growing number of institutional investors aiming to wrangle SEC approval for an ETF that would hold BTC directly and provide more favorable liquidity terms than a trust structure.

New York-based Van Eck formally started the clock for the SEC to rule on their Bitcoin ETF application in March. The SEC has until early May to either approve, deny or delay the decision.

The extent of Millennium's current GBTC holdings are not clear.