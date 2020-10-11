TheStreet
HomeLatest NewsNews
Search

How to Trade the U.S. Presidential Election, Pt. 1

Ed Ponsi

There's an old saying - to know what you know, and to know what you don't know, is the mark of one who knows. Today we're going to focus on knowing what we don't know about the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election. 

predictit
2016 vs 2020 comparison chart via Predictit

According to Predictit,  a political betting website, Joe Biden currently has a 67% chance of winning the U.S. Presidential election, which is just over three weeks away. 

With odds like that, this election should be a done deal. But if we take a closer look at the chart, we see that Biden's 67% chance of winning is actually lower than Hilary Clinton's chances at this time during the previous election. With less than one month to go in 2016, Predictit gave Clinton a better than 80% chance of winning.

trump comparison chart

Check out this next chart, from RealClearPolitics. On the top line, we see Donald Trump's chances of winning the 2020 election are quickly fading. On the bottom, we see this plunge is nearly identical to the one Trump experienced in 2016. 

Krugman Never Recover
Source: Google Images

What if we just follow the experts instead? Despite their bold proclamations, the so-called experts are just as clueless as the rest of us as to what will happen next. 

Just after the 2016 election, Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman boldly proclaimed that markets would "never recover" from Trump's victory. 

N100
Nasdaq 100 chart via TradeStation

At the time, the Nasdaq 100 stock index was trading below 5000. Since then, the Nasdaq 100 has actually traded above 12,000. In this case, listening to an expert would have cost investors dearly. 

What have we learned? We can't trust the polls, the betting markets, or the so-called experts. 

What will happen next? I know that I don't know, and I know that you don't know. The question is, do you know that you don't know? Understanding that is the first step to trading this election. For the next step, be sure to check out Part 2 tomorrow.  

Is there a stock, commodity, or currency you'd like to see analyzed on Ponsi Charts? If so, feel free to leave a message in the comments section if you have a request.

Ed Ponsi is the managing director of Barchetta Capital Management, and is the author of three books for publisher Wiley Finance. A dynamic public speaker, Ed has made appearances around the world, in such diverse locations as Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York. For more information about Ed and his work, click here.

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Reasons to Own Coca-Cola

Here's why investors should buy the stock now.

Ed Ponsi

Finding Tesla's Sweet Spot

Here's how to trade Tesla right now.

Ed Ponsi

A Spicy Setup for Chipotle

Chipotle is Heating Up Again

Ed Ponsi

How to Play the Biotech Breakout

What's the best stock to buy in this sector?

Ed Ponsi

Sign Me Up for DocuSign

DocuSign's pullback makes it attractive for a trade.

Ed Ponsi

Breaking Down the U.S. Employment Report

Here's what we learned by looking inside the jobs report

Ed Ponsi

Here's Why I'm Not Buying Moderna

Moderna reported positive news, but is it enough to move the stock?

Ed Ponsi

Micron's Chart Hints at Chip Sector Improvement

Micron reported solid fourth quarter earnings after Tuesday's closing bell.

Ed Ponsi

Is Carvana About to Drive Higher?

Carvana is one of the hottest stocks of 2020.

Ed Ponsi

Is Planet Fitness Exhausted?

Gym To Lose Weight on Cuomo Ban

Ed Ponsi

by

Mari2020