Ponsi Charts
Top Stories
Latest News

FOREX Charts: U.S. Dollar Index Slammed

Ed Ponsi

The U.S. Dollar Index fell sharply to hit a two-week low on Monday. Traders sold dollars and bought stocks after the long Fourth of July holiday weekend. 

On the daily chart, the move broke a short-term bullish trend line, ending a nascent series of higher lows and higher highs. The move may herald the resumption of a longer-term bearish move, as the greenback has fallen from nearly 103 in mid-March (upper left of chart) to 96.68 on July 6th. 

dollar index

On the weekly chart, the U.S. dollar index has formed an A B C D pattern:

usdx weekly

The A B C D pattern on the U.S. dollar index projects that bellwether to the 94.50 area. 

The U.S. dollar is considered a safe haven currency, meaning that it rises when investors seek safety. The fact that the dollar is falling, along with the rising stock market, tells us that investors are feeling confident. 

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks are roaring higher in early Monday trading. The S&P 500 is trading in a bull channel (parallel lines) and needs to break above its June high of 3232 to keep this party going. 

sp500

Tesla is one of the stocks leading U.S. markets higher, after reporting higher than expected sales and deliveries. 

According to a Stanford study, the U.S. economy is adjusting to the realities of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Want to learn to read and analyze charts like Ed? CLICK HERE!

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Gold Headed to $2000?

Gold is trading with a bullish bias

Ed Ponsi

Tesla's Wild Weekend

Controversy Swirls Around Tesla and Elon Musk.

Ed Ponsi

Work From Home? You're Not Alone

Stanford study shows how the U.S. economy is adapting to change.

Ed Ponsi

Chart Wars: Tesla vs. Nikola

Can Nikola Compete With Tesla? Let's go to the charts.

Ed Ponsi

by

Ed Ponsi

U.S. Economy Adds Nearly 5 Million Jobs

U.S. Economy Roars, But Will It Continue?

Ed Ponsi

McDonald's Pauses Reopening Plans; is Wendy's a Better Buy?

Comparing the Fast Food Competitors

Ed Ponsi

Is Planet Fitness Exhausted?

Gym To Lose Weight on Cuomo Ban

Ed Ponsi

by

Mari2020

Taking a Bite of Beyond Meat

The rise in Covid-19 infections could boost this stock.

Ed Ponsi

Twitter's Biggest Mistake: Censoring Trump

Twitter Isn't the Show; It's the Stage

Ed Ponsi

Can Boeing Climb to $250?

Boeing's 737 MAX Scheduled for Test Flight

Ed Ponsi