TheStreet
HomeLatest NewsNews
Search

Is Uber Technologies a buy?

Ed Ponsi

When Uber Technologies reported second quarter earnings last week, the results were unimpressive. Uber's stock dipped after the earnings report, losing 5.19% on Friday. 

However, despite the news, the company may be setting itself up for a better future. 

Critics will point out that the UBER currently doesn't turn a profit. The company lost $1.08 per share and saw revenue decline by 29% during its most recent quarter. 

On a brighter note, Uber's food delivery service saw its business double as bookings jumped by 113%. 

UBER

What does Uber's chart tell us about its future? A clearly visible double bottom pattern that has formed over the past six weeks. That pattern projects Uber to the $38 area. If Uber can break above $38, the red dotted line, the next level of resistance awaits at $41, the blue dotted line. That figure represents Uber's year-todate high. 

Why do I believe that Uber can outperform in the future? Here are three reasons. 

First, the stock's minor reaction after a weak earnings report tells us that expectations for the company are already very low. Because of this, Friday's selling failed to disrupt the company's bullish chart pattern. 

Second, in a post Covid-19 world, Uber may find itself with less competition, both from smaller ride-sharing startups and from rental car companies. 

Finally, Uber's deal to purchase Postmates will provide Uber Eats with greater coverage going forward, both geographically and in terms of variety.

Bottom line: It may take some patience on the part of investors, but Uber's future looks brighter than its present. 

Is there a stock, commodity, or currency that you'd like to see analyzed? Feel free to leave a message in the comments section if you have a request.

Ed Ponsi is the managing director of Barchetta Capital Management, and is the author of three books for publisher Wiley Finance. A dynamic public speaker, Ed has made appearances around the world, in such diverse locations as Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York. For more information about Ed and his work, click here.

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Facebook's Chart Creates a Trading Opportunity

After a breakout, Facebook gave traders a second chance to get long.

Ed Ponsi

Airlines Likely to Receive Additional Payroll Assistance

U.S. Airlines set to receive new cash infusion

Ed Ponsi

Should Investors Tune In to Roku?

Roku sold off after earnings. Is it a buying opportunity?

Ed Ponsi

Will This Delay Hurt Wal-Mart in it's Battle Against Amazon?

Don't buy or sell Wal-Mart until you see this chart.

Ed Ponsi

Can Workhorse and Nikola Keep Plowing Ahead?

The electric vehicle manufacturers jumped more than 20% on Monday.

Ed Ponsi

by

Ed Ponsi

Tesla Traders Should Watch This Pattern

Which way is Tesla's stock headed next?

Ed Ponsi

Amazon Traders Should Watch This Level

The online retail giant crushed estimates. What will happen next?

Ed Ponsi

Eli Lilly's Chart is a Perfect Storm

Eli Lilly misses revenues, lifts guidance.

Ed Ponsi

Starbucks Reports Earnings. Where Does The Stock Go From Here?

Starbucks reported earnings after Tuesday's closing bell.

Ed Ponsi

Amazon and Microsoft Charts Flashing a Warning Sign

Is It Time to Take Profit on These Market Leaders?

Ed Ponsi