Twitter's Biggest Mistake: Censoring Trump

One of the first reality TV shows that caught on in the U.S. was MTV's The Real World.

In 1994, a new cast was introduced for the show's third season. That cast included a bicycle messenger named "Puck". Puck became a prototype for the antagonistic reality TV "character".

Ten years later, Omarosa Manigault Newman perfected that archetype on a show called The Apprentice. Omarosa became a household name, and went on to build long and successful careers in both business and reality TV.

There is no middle ground with these controversial personalities. Viewers either love them or hate them. But no matter how they feel, viewers can't look away.

In the world of social media, President Trump is today's version of that archetype. Trump's use of Twitter is lauded by his fans and decried by his adversaries.

Like Puck and Omarosa, Trump is a deeply polarizing figure. Of course, the fact that he's President of the United States gives his words more weight and importance than those of any TV personality.

This isn't about him; it's about Twitter.

Right now, Twitter has a corner on the most polarizing personality on social media. Trump creates free content for Twitter nearly every day, where 82.5 million followers await his next Tweet.

That's very fortunate for Twitter, because Trump is not under contract. He has no obligation to post on Twitter, and can leave for another platform whenever he wishes.

By having Trump use it as his primary platform, Twitter has hit the social media lottery.

Unfortunately, like many lottery winners, Twitter is finding a way to sabotage its own good fortune - in this case, by censoring its biggest attraction.

Twitter has recently flagged several of Trump's Tweets. For example, this June 23rd Tweet originally appeared with a "public interest notice" that obscured the Tweet's content:

Of course, such labels simply attract additional interest to the object that is censored.

While a warning label might deter some from viewing the content, it will have the opposite of its intended effect on others. It's only human nature to seek that which is restricted or denied.

Trump's fans want him to speak freely; they want to hear his message.

Trump's opponents should also wish for him to speak freely, because he can be his own worst enemy. Trump often speaks - and Tweets - with little forethought, and then is forced to backtrack. This style of communication muddles his message.

From Twitter's perspective, having Trump as an attraction is ideal. There's only one way to ruin it: by putting a muzzle on the most polarizing protagonist/antagonist to ever appear on any social media platform.

And that's the approach Twitter appears to be choosing.

When Twitter censors Trump, it actually boosts his profile. In being muzzled, Trump becomes an oppressed figure in the eyes of his supporters.

It also gives Twitter the appearance of taking sides. If users perceive the platform as biased, it loses credibility. If Twitter loses credibility, it stands to lose a good chunk of its user base.

How can Twitter maintain its position as a top social media destination?

By understanding that Twitter isn't the show; it's the stage.

Twitter only needs to provide that stage and allow the "actors" to assume their roles. By facilitating unfettered discussion, Twitter can ensure that it maintains control of that stage, and maintains its status as a social media destination.

